Insider Selling: Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Major Shareholder Sells 62,995 Shares of Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) major shareholder Michael C. Jonas sold 62,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $1,176,116.65. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael C. Jonas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zedge alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $248,283.47.

Zedge stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zedge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zedge by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 256,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zedge by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 158,596 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zedge in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.