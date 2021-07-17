Insider Selling: XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Sells 29,457 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

