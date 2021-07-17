Insider Selling: TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Major Shareholder Sells 6,478,658 Shares of Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $140,846,024.92. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TaskUs stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

