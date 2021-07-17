Insider Selling: Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Sells 28,321 Shares of Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,464.47.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

