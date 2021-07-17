Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells $1,303,600.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00.

Shares of SMTC opened at $60.92 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

