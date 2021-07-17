Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Insider Sells 5,634,153 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $507,862,551.42.

Shares of STX opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

