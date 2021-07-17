Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells 273,650 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 273,650 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $12,385,399.00.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,198.6% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,895,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 3,595,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after buying an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

