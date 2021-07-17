Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells 1,113 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $203,957.25.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $187.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.31 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 27.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 15.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 360.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

