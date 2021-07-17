Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Sells 23,289 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 23,289 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $1,949,987.97.

Shares of PCOR opened at $94.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

