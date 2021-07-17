Insider Selling: Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) CFO Sells 15,915 Shares of Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 15,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,035,589.05.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,252. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,678,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after buying an additional 673,452 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after buying an additional 591,262 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

