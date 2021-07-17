Insider Selling: Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells £225,000 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.76), for a total transaction of £225,000 ($293,963.94).

LON:POLR opened at GBX 882 ($11.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 436.03 ($5.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £883.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 822.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 31 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

