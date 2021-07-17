Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $318,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTRK opened at $27.71 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 901,445 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.