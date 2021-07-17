Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 222,349 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 222,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $3,448,632.99.

Shares of MDB traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,381. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.09. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $315,895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,138,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,536,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

