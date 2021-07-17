Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KALV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 178,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,658. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

