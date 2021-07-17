Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells 51,141 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,640,091.87.

NYSE NSP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 97,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Insperity by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.