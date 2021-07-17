Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells 51,141 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,640,091.87.
NYSE NSP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 97,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Insperity by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
