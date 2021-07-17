Insider Selling: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Sells $400,082.40 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $400,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21. INmune Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.99.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.
About INmune Bio
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.