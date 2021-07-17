Insider Selling: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Sells $400,082.40 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $400,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21. INmune Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 198,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in INmune Bio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in INmune Bio by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

