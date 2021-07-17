Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.73. 1,466,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,061. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.