Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.73. 1,466,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,061. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
