Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $2,206,500.00.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $533,711.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.60. 347,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,897. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.77 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.01. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

