Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Sells $5,919,900.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Simon Maisey sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $5,919,900.00.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 507,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,189,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.