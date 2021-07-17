Insider Selling: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) CEO Sells 2,430 Shares of Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 5,300 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $8,003.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Yutaka Niihara bought 4,504 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $6,575.84.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 1,500 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 3,216 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $5,177.76.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Yutaka Niihara bought 2,490 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,984.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Yutaka Niihara bought 2,250 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 3,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $5,624.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Yutaka Niihara bought 3,900 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $5,967.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Yutaka Niihara bought 4,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,160.00.

EMMA opened at $1.48 on Friday. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

