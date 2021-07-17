Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $62,029.44 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Kevin Lee sold 609 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $20,706.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $496,728.10.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $55,152.24.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

