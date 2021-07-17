Insider Selling: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $151,270.00.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 89bio alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $137,690.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 89bio by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.