Insider Buying: Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Insider Buys 450,000 Shares of Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,650,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

RAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

