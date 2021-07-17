Insider Buying: Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Insider Buys 450,000 Shares of Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,650,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.90.
Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.
About Rain Therapeutics
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
