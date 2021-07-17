Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 209,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.

BDEC opened at $33.17 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.