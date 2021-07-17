Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0325 on Top Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $224,543.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001255 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.