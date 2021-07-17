Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $25,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ingevity by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after buying an additional 40,069 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingevity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Ingevity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 548,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NGVT stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.05.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

