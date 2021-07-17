Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of III stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.68. 252,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $272.70 million, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

