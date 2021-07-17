IMV (TSE:IMV) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Raymond James

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$2.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leede Jones Gab restated a speculative buy rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

IMV stock opened at C$1.77 on Friday. IMV has a 52 week low of C$1.70 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

