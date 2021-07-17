IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMV. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.90.
NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.
IMV Company Profile
IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.