IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMV. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.90.

Get IMV alerts:

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.