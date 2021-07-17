Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMO. National Bankshares raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.26.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$34.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.29 billion and a PE ratio of -19.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.90.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
