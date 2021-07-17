Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMO. National Bankshares raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.26.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$34.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.29 billion and a PE ratio of -19.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.90.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.