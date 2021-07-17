Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,101.70

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,101.70 ($14.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,128 ($14.74). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 1,106 ($14.45), with a volume of 151,890 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,107.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

