IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IDYA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. Insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $751,184 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.