Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 159.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HY opened at $66.80 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

