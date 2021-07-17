Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Hyliion has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $58.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $6,032,625. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

