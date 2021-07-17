HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $532.82 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $532.82 million and approximately $397.24 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00802800 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 532,711,955 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

