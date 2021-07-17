Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

In related news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.29. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

