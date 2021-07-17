Humaniq Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $87,396.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00048176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00792331 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.