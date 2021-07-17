Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Dale Chappell Sells 80,636 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $258,919.62.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70.
- On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,433,543.28.
- On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.
Shares of HGEN stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.