Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Dale Chappell Sells 80,636 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $258,919.62.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.