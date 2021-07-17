Hudson Executive Capital LP Raises Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the quarter. ViewRay makes up 4.0% of Hudson Executive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudson Executive Capital LP owned approximately 9.13% of ViewRay worth $64,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,658,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,732,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,153 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ViewRay by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 529,903 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViewRay alerts:

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

VRAY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.02. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.06.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.