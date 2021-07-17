HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.32

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.32 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 18.60 ($0.24), with a volume of 324,034 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities increased their price target on HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.55.

In related news, insider Paul Quested acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.