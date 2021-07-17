HRT Financial LP Takes $1.57 Million Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.34% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $208,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $657,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of AGCB stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.