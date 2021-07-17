HRT Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,650 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.98.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $170.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.71 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

