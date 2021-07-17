H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

