Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Trading Down 4%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWDJF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

