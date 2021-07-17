Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

HRZN opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRZN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

