Honeycomb Asset Management LP Buys 5,000 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 4.6% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $77,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $709.99. 566,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,826. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $554.26 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $700.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,166 shares of company stock worth $25,201,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

