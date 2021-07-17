Homeros (HMR) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Homeros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $22.73 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Homeros has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00048850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00809817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.