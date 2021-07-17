Holocene Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,502 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $69,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,952. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

