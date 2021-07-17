Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $103,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after buying an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBHS traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $95.41. 432,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

