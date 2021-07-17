Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 4,454,432 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 860.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,454,432 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 1.2% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $192,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 421.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,007 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,366. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

